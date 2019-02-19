FARGO, N.D. (WCCO) — A school bus driver in Fargo was arrested after police say he was driving impaired with children on the bus.
Fargo police located the driver, 71-year-old Bruce Tweed, after they received reports of a school bus operator driving recklessly and swerving along the road. It was reported children were also running up and down the aisle while the bus was in motion.
Officers questioned Tweed at Shanley High School in West Fargo and determined he was impaired. Police administered field sobriety tests and a breath test, which showed Tweed had a blood-alcohol level of .12.
Tweed was arrested for DUI with minors in the vehicle.
St. John Paul II Catholic Schools contracted the bus through Valley Bus. President of JPII Catholic Schools Mike Hagstrom sent parents an email after the incident, ensuring the schools would work with Valley Bus to ensure safety for their children.
The email reads in part:
“Even if you are not a user of our school transportation, I want to inform you about an event yesterday afternoon with the Valley Bus Shuttle, one of the three bus shuttle routes between our schools. For that route, we contract with Valley Bus. Valley Bus provides that bus and that driver.
A motorist had called the police with a report of a bus being driven erratically. Police followed the bus, which was on the route from Trinity School after the school day, into our parking lot at Shanley-Sullivan campus.
Police then investigated and arrested the Valley Bus driver for DUI.
We are grateful that the children arrived here safely, that the citizen notified the authorities, and that law enforcement personnel did their work for public safety.”