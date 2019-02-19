



A school bus driver in Fargo was arrested after police say he was driving impaired with children on the bus.

Fargo police located the driver, 71-year-old Bruce Tweed, after they received reports of a school bus operator driving recklessly and swerving along the road. It was reported children were also running up and down the aisle while the bus was in motion.

Officers questioned Tweed at Shanley High School in West Fargo and determined he was impaired. Police administered field sobriety tests and a breath test, which showed Tweed had a blood-alcohol level of .12.

Tweed was arrested for DUI with minors in the vehicle.

St. John Paul II Catholic Schools contracted the bus through Valley Bus. President of JPII Catholic Schools Mike Hagstrom sent parents an email after the incident, ensuring the schools would work with Valley Bus to ensure safety for their children.

