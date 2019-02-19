MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a good season for the Augsburg Auggies, who are led by one of the best players in the country.

The men’s basketball team will host a playoff game Tuesday night, but what might be most surprising is what that star player will do after the game.

Watch Booker Coplin play and you quickly realize this guy’s different. The junior from Shakopee does it all — scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. In fact, he’s leading the conference in just about all those categories.

In fact, he’s third in the nation in scoring and is likely an All-American.

But it’s after the game ends where Coplin’s versatility really shines. Coplin’s student job on campus is in the athletic laundry and uniform storage area for Augsburg’s men’s sports teams.

“Yeah, I’m doing the dirty work,” Coplin said. “Helps get some extra money, try and pay for school a little bit.”

Funnily enough, he had never done his own laundry before. But in Division 3, there are no scholarships.

“I messed up a few times the first. My mom might be upset about that, but jerseys are sometimes difficult, especially maroon and white. You know, try not to get it pink,” he said.

He takes a lot of pride in his work. After all, the uniform is the symbol of the team.

“If you look good, you play good, right?”

When he’s wearing his uniform, he’s one of the best in the country.

“I like to work on everything, make my weaknesses my strengths,” he said.

His stats so good, in fact, they’re the best in Augsburg history since a guy named Devean George, who went on to play 11 years in the NBA.

“Just to be even considered in the same conversation with such a phenomenal player is phenomenal. It’s really exciting. And obviously I have confidence in myself and I have really high goals, dreams and expectations,” he said.