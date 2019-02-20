MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a death in Maple Grove.

According to the sheriff’s office, Maple Grove police responded to a 911 call on the 14000 block of 92nd Avenue North.

When police arrived, they encountered a male individual in the home who did not live there.

“Shortly thereafter, the subject went unresponsive due to an apparent medical event, at which time officers requested a North Memorial ambulance,” the sheriff’s office said.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at the request of Maple Grove police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is working on identifying the deceased and finding his cause of death.