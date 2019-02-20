SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed due to the Wednesday snowstorm.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A serial burglar who broke out of Hennepin County Jail in November has pleaded guilty to an escape charge.

Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Simon pleaded guilty Wednesday as the judge and attorneys were setting his trial date.

Michael Simon (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says Simon immediately was sentenced to 23 months in prison. He will serve that sentence after serving a 30-month sentence he received in December for a burglary.

On Nov. 28, Simon broke a window on the jail’s seventh floor and climbed out onto the roof. He ran across the rooftop of a skyway into a parking ramp. He was captured in Little Canada later that day.

In court, Simon apologized to the state of Minnesota and Hennepin County for what he had done.

