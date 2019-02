MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Gopher football coach Jerry Kill is taking some shots at current coach P.J. Fleck.

Fleck was at one time on Kill’s staff at Northern Illinois University.

Speaking on Sirius XM Radio on Tuesday night, Kill said Fleck is not concerned enough about the players.

“Do I think he’s about the players? No,” Kill said. “He’s about himself.”

Fleck has not responded to the comments.