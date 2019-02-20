



— Police evacuated some shops near the Maplewood Mall Wednesday night as crisis negotiators spoke to a man who barricaded himself inside an RV.

Just after 5 p.m., police tried to pull over the RV on an outstanding arrest warrant. The driver instead led police on a chase.

Officers later found the RV near the mall on White Bear Avenue, but they say the man inside made threats.

Negotiators are still talking to him as of late Wednesday evening.