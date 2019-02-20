SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed due to the Wednesday snowstorm.
Filed Under:Local TV, Maplewood, Maplewood Mall, Maplewood Police, Standoff


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police evacuated some shops near the Maplewood Mall Wednesday night as crisis negotiators spoke to a man who barricaded himself inside an RV.

Just after 5 p.m., police tried to pull over the RV on an outstanding arrest warrant. The driver instead led police on a chase.

(credit: CBS)

Officers later found the RV near the mall on White Bear Avenue, but they say the man inside made threats.

Negotiators are still talking to him as of late Wednesday evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.