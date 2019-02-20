SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed due to the Wednesday snowstorm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul has declared a snow emergency Wednesday as snow falls on the Twin Cities.

The snow emergency will go into effect Wednesday at 9 p.m., when all Night Routes will be plowed. Those parked on Night Routes during the emergency will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, crews will plow all Day Routes. Those parked on Day Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

