



St. Paul has declared a snow emergency Wednesday as snow falls on the Twin Cities.

The snow emergency will go into effect Wednesday at 9 p.m., when all Night Routes will be plowed. Those parked on Night Routes during the emergency will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, crews will plow all Day Routes. Those parked on Day Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

