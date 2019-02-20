SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed due to the Wednesday snowstorm.
Filed Under:Citizenship Test


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows many of us need to brush up on United States civics. In fact, it found a majority of Americans can’t pass a United States citizenship test.

Related: Take The Citizenship Test Here

Nationally, only four in ten people earned a passing grade.

“Based on our research, this is not an issue of whether high school teachers are adequately prepared or whether kids study American history in school,” said Foundation President Arthur Levine. “The answer to both questions is yes. This is an issue of how we teach American history.”

The study showed that Delaware residents ranked in the top 20 percent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.