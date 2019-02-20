



— Prosecutors say a United States Coast Guard lieutenant intended to kill innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.

According to federal court documents, Lt. Christopher Hasson made a hit list of prominent members of the Democratic Party, including Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

The documents quote an email where the self-described white nationalist dreamt of killing almost every last person on earth.

Officials say Hasson was not just fantasizing, but serious about his plans to carry out mass murder. Federal agents say they found 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in his suburban Washington D.C. apartment.

“I’m thankful to the authorities who worked on this case and grateful no one was hurt,” Rep. Omar said. “As a nation, we must confront the alarming rise in violent extremism.”