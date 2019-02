MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another round of heavy snow contributed to dozens of crashes and spinouts statewide Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 74 crashes, 218 spinouts and one jackknifed semi-truck were reported. Six of those crashes resulted in minor injuries.

RT @MSPPIO: #MSPNumbers Statewide 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 02/20/19: 74 crashes (6 with injury, 0 serious/0 fatal) & 218 veh spin out/off the road & 1 jackknifed semi. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 20, 2019

Troopers are reminding drivers to slow down, increase following distance, turn lights on and buckle up.

RT @MSPPIO_NW: Be careful on curves and corners – slow down well in advance, keep the cruise off, pay attention and #BuckleUp this one Hwy10/Hwy336 east of Dilworth (no inj) pic.twitter.com/Be4whUG89j — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 20, 2019

RT @MSPPIO_NW: WC MN the snow is falling & Troopers are responding to several crashes & vehicles sliding off the road. Please, please, PLEASE slow down, increase your following distance and #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/PDlGA1HIL4 — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 20, 2019