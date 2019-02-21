  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canterbury Park, New Music Festival, Twin Cities Summer Jam


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new music festival is bringing some of the biggest names of pop, rock and country to the Twin Cities.

It’s called the Twin Cities Summer Jam.

And with only part of the lineup released, the new festival is already turning heads.

Announced Thursday, organizers say Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Rascal Flatts will be performing at the first annual Twin Cities Summer Jam music festival.

The three-day event will take place at Canterbury Park from July 18 to July 20, featuring a diverse array of artists from various music genres every single night.

Other musicians set to perform include Chris Hawkey, REO Speedwagon, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, and more.

Organizers say fans will be able to enjoy free parking, RV camping and shower facilities, and shuttles services.

Tickets for the Twin Cities Summer Jam go on sale March 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.