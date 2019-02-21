



A new music festival is bringing some of the biggest names of pop, rock and country to the Twin Cities.

It’s called the Twin Cities Summer Jam.

And with only part of the lineup released, the new festival is already turning heads.

Announced Thursday, organizers say Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Rascal Flatts will be performing at the first annual Twin Cities Summer Jam music festival.

The three-day event will take place at Canterbury Park from July 18 to July 20, featuring a diverse array of artists from various music genres every single night.

Other musicians set to perform include Chris Hawkey, REO Speedwagon, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, and more.

Organizers say fans will be able to enjoy free parking, RV camping and shower facilities, and shuttles services.

Tickets for the Twin Cities Summer Jam go on sale March 1.