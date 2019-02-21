



— Minneapolis police say a community listening session Thursday night will help them hire the next inspector in the Fourth Precinct.

In December, two police officers decorated the precinct’s Christmas tree with menthol cigarettes, malt liquor and junk food. City leaders called the decorations racist and insulting to the neighborhood, which is predominantly African American.

Chief Medaria Arradondo listened to residents talk about what they want in new leadership.

“Me and my team will go and digest that information. There will be another round of interviews with those candidates, and my goal is to have that leadership position in place sometimes in April,” Arradondo said.

The two officers who decorated the tree are still on leave.