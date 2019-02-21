MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A number of businesses in Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing record sales thanks to the snow. Power sports stores are among those benefitting the most.

“I haven’t been able to snowmobile down here in 5 or 6 years,” said snowmobiler Warren Burger.

It’s hard to believe the Washington County snowmobile trail Burger is talking about had grass and weeds sticking out of it in recent years. Funny what 2 1/2 feet of February powder can do.

“It’s awesome to be able to ride right out of here instead of trailer 2 to 3 hours north,” Burger said.

That’s good news for Airtec Sports in Hudson, Wisconsin. They started the winter with 40 Ski-Doo snowmobiles in stock but thanks to record-breaking February snow, they only have a couple left.

“You’re really looking at about all I have left here. I’ve really sold just about everything,” said Ryan Parsons as he walks through the store.

It’s a good problem to have for Parsons and his crew. We’re finally seeing a snowy, cold winter that didn’t start out so hot for business. Now, this month’s sales are double compared to what Airtec saw in previous Februaries. Repair technicians are also seeing a flurry of activity.

“With a lack of snow the past several years, their snowmobiles have sat in the garage untouched. Now they need work before they can get on the trails,” Parsons said.

It’s safe to say Airtec is back in business and making up for lost time.

“Everyone that’s been holding off all winter is trying to get out here this last month because the trails close mid-March. We’ve got a few, really good weeks left and people are trying to take advantage,” Parsons said.