



— Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar met with Hillary Clinton earlier this month, according to her campaign.

The meeting happened at Clinton’s home in Washington D.C., and focused on Sen. Klobuchar’s bid for the 2020 campaign.

Clinton also met with former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not announced a bid yet.

Klobuchar was in Iowa Thursday night for the second time since announcing her candidacy, speaking at a winter banquet in Des Moines. She boasted about winning Minnesota voters in Republican counties.

“And I do that by meeting people where they are. I visit all 87 counties in my state every year, and I believe you go not just where it’s comfortable, but where it’s uncomfortable,” Klobuchar said.

The meeting with Clinton signals that Democratic candidates see value in Clinton’s endorsement. Clinton has already met with candidates Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, among others.