MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in finding a classic car that was stolen earlier this month.

(credit: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office)

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says that a black 1951 Chevrolet Coupe was stolen on Feb. 4 in Hampton Township. The car was inside a 24-foot Haulmark trailer.

Officials say the owner is concerned with getting the car back, as it has significant sentimental value to the family.

Anyone with information on the stolen car is asked to call investigators at 651-438-4727 or 651-438-4700.

