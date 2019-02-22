Minnesota Weather:Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in numerous counties.
2020 Presidential Race, Minnesota Primary, Super Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s primary is slated for March 3, 2020, joining numerous states in being part of Super Tuesday.

The decision was announced Friday by Minnesota GOP and DFL leaders.

Minnesota joins nine other states who have announced Super Tuesday primaries. So far, Alabama, California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia will hold primaries on March 3.

“The Republican Party of Minnesota, Minnesota DFL and our legislative leaders came to a joint decision making March 3rd, 2020 as the date for Minnesota’s Presidential Primary. Being a part of Super Tuesday, we look forward to the extra energy and enthusiasm this March Primary will bring for Minnesota voters,” said Jennifer Carnahan, chair of Minnesota’s Republican Party.

Super Tuesday refers to a date early in primaries on which several states hold elections.

