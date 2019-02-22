MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two rounds of snow are tracking toward Minnesota this weekend, and the second could bring blizzard conditions to southern Minnesota along with another serving of significant snow.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the first round is slated to hit Friday evening, with the heaviest snow falling in northwestern Minnesota. As the system moves over the state, it’s expected to leave central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with 1 to 2 inches of snow overnight.

The second round of snow comes Saturday night. The system is expected to bring blizzard conditions to much of southern Minnesota, which is under a winter storm watch.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph threaten blow snow, including the snow currently on the ground, creating extremely hazardous driving conditions as well as large snowdrifts.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is expected in southeastern Minnesota, east of the Interstate 35 corridor. The National Weather Service says communities from Albert Lea to Red Wing could see up to 8 inches of fresh snow.

Following the snow will be a blast of cold air. Temperatures will dip below zero Monday and the highs will only be in the single digits.

The next chance of snow looks to be Tuesday.