GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have finalized minor league deals with right-hander Ervin Santana and outfielder Preston Tucker.

The 36-year-old Santana made five starts with Minnesota last season after having surgery on his right middle finger two weeks before spring training. The two-time All-Star is looking to win a spot in Chicago’s rotation.

The 28-year-old Tucker played for Atlanta and Cincinnati last year, batting .229 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 97 games.

The White Sox announced the contracts on Saturday.

Santana made his major league debut in 2005 with the Los Angeles Angels. He is 149-125 with a 4.06 ERA in 384 career games with the Angels, Royals, Braves and Twins.

Tucker is a .222 career hitter with 23 homers and 68 RBIs over parts of three seasons. He broke into the majors in 2015 with Houston.

