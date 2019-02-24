Snow Emergencies:Click here to see whether your city is under a snow emergency.
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Goodhue County, Red Wing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old Lake City girl was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Red Wing.

Karina Rosemeri Gonzalez-Baltazar died when the SUV in which she was a passenger collided with a semi in Goodhue County.

The SUV driven by a 35-year-old Lake City woman was turning onto 7th Street from Highway 61 when it collided with a semi traveling southbound.

An 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl who were passengers in the vehicle – along with the driver – were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old Lake City man driving the semi was uninjured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.