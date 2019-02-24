MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old Lake City girl was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Red Wing.

Karina Rosemeri Gonzalez-Baltazar died when the SUV in which she was a passenger collided with a semi in Goodhue County.

The SUV driven by a 35-year-old Lake City woman was turning onto 7th Street from Highway 61 when it collided with a semi traveling southbound.

An 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl who were passengers in the vehicle – along with the driver – were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old Lake City man driving the semi was uninjured.