MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say it could take several days to clean up after a 131-vehicle pileup on Interstate 41 in Wisconsin that killed one motorist and injured 71 others.

The chain-reaction crash happened Sunday in the Neenah area amid whiteout conditions.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the “vast majority” of the vehicles are destroyed. Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened.

The sheriff’s office plans to release the name of the person who died on Monday afternoon.

