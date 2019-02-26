



The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday portions of Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis will close overnight Wednesday and Thursday to patch damaged parts of the freeway.

MnDOT says the left lane of I-35W southbound between Franklin Avenue and 42nd Street will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, and will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday. The stretch of the interstate between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 will be closed 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-35W access into downtown will also be closed Thursday night.

During these times, crews will fix potholes and ruts that have appeared.

