MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of snow is tracking toward the Twin Cities for Tuesday night and it could impact the evening commute.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the system will move along the Interstate 94 corridor Tuesday and arrive in the metro area in the late afternoon. Light snow is expected during the evening commute and into the overnight hours.

Not more than 2 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the Twin Cities. However, 2 to 3 inches of snow could stack up north of Interstate 90, in north-central Minnesota.

Further east, in northwestern Wisconsin, up to 4 inches of snow could accumulate. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area, which includes Chisago County in Minnesota.

If the Twin Cities gets just an inch of snow out of this system, it’ll bump this record-breaking February into the top 5 snowiest months ever recorded in Minnesota state history.

And the snow and cold aren’t going anywhere soon. Friday looks to bring more light snow, and these below-average temperatures look to stick around for a while.

According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, the first few weeks of March are expected to have a high chance of below average temperatures. Generally during early March, highs in the Twin Cites climb above freezing.

