MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DNR has certified as new state record for catch-and-release lake sturgeon.

Earlier this month, Darren Troseth caught a 78-inch lake sturgeon in the St. Croix River, near Bayport.

Troseth and he and a friend, John Kimble, were fishing through two holes in the ice and needed to drill five more holes to get the monster sturgeon out.

The Minnesota DNR certified the record, 6-and-a-half-foot catch on Monday.