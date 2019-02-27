MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Construction on Allianz Field in St. Paul is complete.

Minnesota United announced Wednesday that the $250 million privately-funded soccer stadium was finished on schedule for hosting the inaugural match against New York City FC on April 13.

In a press release, Dr. William McGuire, the owner of Minnesota United FC, called the stadium “arguably the finest soccer stadium in North America.” He added that it’s already providing an economic boost to the surrounding area.

Construction on the stadium, located in St, Paul’s Midway neighborhood, began in 2017 and was completed in just 20 months.

The stadium features a 360-degree canopy roof, a natural grass playing field and a unique exterior skin made of Polytetrafluoroethylene.

Mortenson, the Minnesota-based company that built the stadium, says that 90 percent of work on the stadium came from local companies.