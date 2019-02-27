



This February is the fourth snowiest month ever recorded in Minnesota history.

In the wake of the snow that fell Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, the Twin Cities had accumulated 38.9 inches of snow since the month began. That tops the previous record for fourth snowiest month (March, 1965) by almost two inches.

Snow totals since yesterday generally range from 1-3″. A little higher in western WI. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/8ja8SxIYDS — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) February 27, 2019

As of writing, the snow is still falling Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities. While the metro area is unlikely to break the 40-inch mark for snow this February, it’ll come close.

The all-time snowiest month record for the Twin Cities is 46.9 inches of snow, set back in 1991, following the historic Halloween Blizzard.

Earlier in the month, this February broke the record for snowiest February in Minnesota history.

Generally, February doesn’t bring much snow to Minnesota, compared to other winter months. However, this February has brought more snow to the state than several of the recent winter seasons.

While there’s one more day left in the month, no snow is expected Thursday. The next shot of winter weather is slated for Friday, the first day of March.

As for when all this snow might melt, there’s no warmup in the forecast. Indeed, another blast of arctic air is in store for Sunday and Monday, when wind chills are expected to be in the negative double digits.

Note: Typical highs for early March are in the low 30s.