HALLOCK, Minn. (AP) — A northwestern Minnesota woman is accused of setting fire to her restaurant to collect insurance money.

Tamara DeVore is charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud. Prosecutors say DeVore set fire to the Caribou Grill in Hallock on Feb. 21.

Investigators say a person who was at the bar escaped without being injured.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)