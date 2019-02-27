



The man who was shot and killed by a Douglas County Deputy Tuesday has been identified.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Schmidtbauer was killed by a sheriff’s deputy after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call to a residence in Miltona, Minnesota.

None of the responding officers were injured in the interaction, but were placed on standard administrative leave.

The Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension is investigating.