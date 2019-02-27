  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Douglas County, Miltona, Tyler Schmidtbauer


MILTONA, Minn. (WCCO) — The man who was shot and killed by a Douglas County Deputy Tuesday has been identified.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Schmidtbauer was killed by a sheriff’s deputy after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call to a residence in Miltona, Minnesota.

(credit: Jakki Wehking, The Parkers Prairie Independent)

None of the responding officers were injured in the interaction, but were placed on standard administrative leave.

The Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension is investigating.

 

