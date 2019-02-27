Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Popular northeast Minneapolis restaurant Young Joni will re-open Thursday now that fire damage is cleaned up.
The back bar at Young Joni opened Wednesday at 4 p.m. The chimney of the pizza oven caught fire Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. No one was hurt.
Wednesday, a regular customer with a sense of humor brought owner Ann Kim a bottle of Fireball whiskey.
Kim told WCCO-TV she is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.