  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Young Joni


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Popular northeast Minneapolis restaurant Young Joni will re-open Thursday now that fire damage is cleaned up.

The back bar at Young Joni opened Wednesday at 4 p.m. The chimney of the pizza oven caught fire Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. No one was hurt.

(credit: CBS)

Wednesday, a regular customer with a sense of humor brought owner Ann Kim a bottle of Fireball whiskey.

Kim told WCCO-TV she is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.