



Heads up, ice anglers. The deadline to remove fish houses from inland Minnesota lakes is inching closer, and officials are warning that there won’t be an extension.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the fish house deadline for the southern half of Minnesota is Monday, at the end of the day. The deadline for the northern half of the state is March 18.

If fish houses aren’t removed in time, the owners might be prosecuted and their structures confiscated, possibly even destroyed by conservation officers.

The DNR is encouraging fish house owners to plan ahead and prepare to deal with the record amount of snow that fell in February. Officials advise that owners call plows or get friends and family to help dig out.

