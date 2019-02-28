  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, accusing him of verbally berating referees after a loss for his stepson’s high school basketball team.

The Pulaski School District confirms it was McCarthy who confronted the officials and followed them as they were escorted from a game Tuesday. Pulaski High School defeated Notre Dame Academy by one point, ending its season. McCarthy’s stepson is a member of the Notre Dame team.

Pulaski athletic director Janel Batten says the unsportsmanlike language is unacceptable. WLUK-TV reports the referees filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is the high school sports regulatory body.

The sports agency representing McCarthy didn’t immediately return a request for comment. McCarthy was fired in December , his 13th season with the Packers.

