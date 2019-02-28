  • WCCO 4On Air

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter enthusiasts have only two more weekends to see Excelsior’s Ice Castles, as the display will close for the season March 9.

The ice castles, which opened Jan. 12, feature thousands of hand-placed icicles, ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers.

For more information and tickets to see the winter attraction before it’s gone, visit the Ice Castles website.

(credit: icecastles.com)

 

