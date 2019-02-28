  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kacey Hafeman, Missing Person


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl from Bigfork.

Authorities say 15-year-old Kacey Hafeman was last seen in Bigfork Tuesday. According to authorities, they believe she may have planned to run away.

Kacey Hafeman (credit: CBS)

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

It’s believed she may have been given a ride to the Grand Rapids area and was seeking transportation to Duluth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff Department at 218-326-3477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.