



— The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl from Bigfork.

Authorities say 15-year-old Kacey Hafeman was last seen in Bigfork Tuesday. According to authorities, they believe she may have planned to run away.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

It’s believed she may have been given a ride to the Grand Rapids area and was seeking transportation to Duluth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff Department at 218-326-3477.