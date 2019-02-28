MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ first budget will allow people in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Evers released excerpts of his budget speech ahead of its scheduled Thursday night delivery.

Evers says his budget will make people in the country illegally eligible for driver’s license and ID cards. He says the move will make Wisconsin roads and communities safer and strengthen the state’s economy and families.

Evers campaigned on making driver’s licenses and ID cards available to people living in the country illegally, but the move is certain to face opposition from Republicans who control the Legislature.

Evers is also proposing that people in the country illegally be able to pay in-state tuition at a University of Wisconsin school, another item Republicans oppose.

