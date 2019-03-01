  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation us advising motorists to use extra caution after a number of snowplows have been involved in crashes.

MnDOT says even if the roads looks dry the snow clouds made by the snowplows and other heavy vehicles can create whiteout conditions.

“We’ve had four snowplows hit in west central Minnesota so far this winter and 73 statewide,” MnDOT’s District 4 operations manager Jeff Perkins said.

Perkins also says that some of the main causes for crashes are motorists driving too close to snowplows, distracted driving and driving too fast for the conditions.

MnDOT says snowplows typically travel slower than the posted speed, usually around 30 to 40 mph even on the interstate. Plow operators also have restricted views and rely on mirrors to see the rear and side of the truck.

“The safest place to be is well behind the snowplow and away from the snow cloud it creates,” Perkins said. “When motorists encounter a snow cloud, it’s important to slow down and increase following distance at least 10 car lengths.”

Other recommendations MnDOT shared for safe driving around snowplows include turning your headlights on and turning your cruise control off. According to Minnesota law, drivers must turn on their headlights when it’s snowing or at any other time weather conditions impair visibility.

Click here for more information for road conditions.

