



— A 34-year-old Carlos, Minnesota man is in the hospital after an ice chunk flew off a semi-truck and struck his truck’s windshield Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 23 at County Road 5 in Willmar Township, which is in Kandiyohi County.

There, the state patrol says a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on the highway when ice came off a semi-truck and struck the Chevrolet’s windshield, breaking it.

The motorist, identified as Craig Allen Severson, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital.