MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After troubles with presale tickets, Twin Cities Summer Jam has delayed ticket sales until next week.
On Thursday, the Twin Cities music festival announced that there was an extremely high surge in traffic on its website during presale — and some customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times.
Organizers say Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Rascal Flatts will be performing at the first annual Twin Cities Summer Jam music festival.
The three-day event will take place at Canterbury Park from July 18 to July 20, featuring a diverse array of artists from various music genres every single night.
Other musicians set to perform include Chris Hawkey, REO Speedwagon, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, and more.
Organizers say fans will be able to enjoy free parking, RV camping and shower facilities, and shuttles services.