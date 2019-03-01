MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After troubles with presale tickets, Twin Cities Summer Jam has delayed ticket sales until next week.

On Thursday, the Twin Cities music festival announced that there was an extremely high surge in traffic on its website during presale — and some customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times.

Thank you for your incredible response to the pre-sale for Twin Cities Summer Jam presented by Mystic Lake. The surge of traffic to our website was more than our ticketing system could handle and we are working 24/7 to get it resolved. (1/3) — Twin Cities Summer Jam (@TCSummerJam) March 1, 2019

If your credit card was charged multiple times, the unintended charges will be reversed as quickly as possible. If you see a charge on your credit card statement, congrats – you’re a ticketholder! You will receive a confirmation email once the issue is resolved. (2/3) — Twin Cities Summer Jam (@TCSummerJam) March 1, 2019

We need to get this right, so we are delaying ticket sales until Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Thanks for your patience as we work through this glitch. We look forward to jamming out with you this July! (3/3) — Twin Cities Summer Jam (@TCSummerJam) March 1, 2019

Organizers say Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Rascal Flatts will be performing at the first annual Twin Cities Summer Jam music festival.

The three-day event will take place at Canterbury Park from July 18 to July 20, featuring a diverse array of artists from various music genres every single night.

Other musicians set to perform include Chris Hawkey, REO Speedwagon, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, and more.

Organizers say fans will be able to enjoy free parking, RV camping and shower facilities, and shuttles services.