  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antisemitism, Hate Crime, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin man was sentenced this week to three years in prison for sending letters to a Jewish community center in which he threatened to use guns and explosives to cause “maximum carnage.”

The U.S. Department of Justice says Chadwick Grubbs, 33, received a sentence Thursday of 36 months in prison for sending three threatening letters last May to a Jewish community center in eastern Wisconsin.

According to officials, Grubbs pleaded guilty in November to two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to destroy property by fire and explosives.

In the three letters, Grubbs said he’d use guns and bombs to cause “maximum carnage” at the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center in Whitefish, Wisconsin. Officials say Grubbbs also used numbers and symbols in the letters associated with white supremacist ideology.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.