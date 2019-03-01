MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin man was sentenced this week to three years in prison for sending letters to a Jewish community center in which he threatened to use guns and explosives to cause “maximum carnage.”

The U.S. Department of Justice says Chadwick Grubbs, 33, received a sentence Thursday of 36 months in prison for sending three threatening letters last May to a Jewish community center in eastern Wisconsin.

According to officials, Grubbs pleaded guilty in November to two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to destroy property by fire and explosives.

In the three letters, Grubbs said he’d use guns and bombs to cause “maximum carnage” at the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center in Whitefish, Wisconsin. Officials say Grubbbs also used numbers and symbols in the letters associated with white supremacist ideology.