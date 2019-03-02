MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Somali activist Omar Jamal says his community is deeply concerned after a shooting left one person dead and two others injured.

“Such shootings usually happen in the summertime, not in the winter,” Jamal said.

He believes the victim is a teenager.

“This was an ongoing revenge retaliation shootings between two groups,” Jamal said. “It’s not the old ones that used to kill each other, this is a completely new wave of young guys who start killing each other.”

Police were called to the 300 block of Cedar Avenue just before midnight Friday.

Two people were already in an ambulance when officers got there, and one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was brought to Hennepin Healthcare.

A short time later, another victim arrived at the hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds from the same incident.

“Anytime we have a shooting like that, we will canvas all of the surrounding areas to look for evidence or possibly anyone who may have seen or heard something,” said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.

Jamal says he is afraid this deadly conflict may spark more violence in the future and believes law enforcement and city leaders need to do more to prevent it.

“Do they go to school? Are they school dropouts? Are they employed? Are some of them mentally sick or ill? All those have to be addressed,” Jamal said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the person who died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.