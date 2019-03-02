Filed Under:Ice Houses, Local TV, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department Of Natural Resources


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Need help getting your ice house off the lake in time for the approaching deadline? Just ask to borrow your neighbor’s horses!

A group of friends needed a creative solution to get their ice house off the lake in Marathon County, Wisconsin. You could say desperate times called for a unique game plan.

(credit: CBS)

“I thought for a couple of times we were stuck. They kept pulling and got her out of there, so they got me out of this mess,” said the ice house owner.

“They worked hard. Probably the hardest they have worked in the longest time I can remember,” said the horses’ owner.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is not uncommon to see horses pulling ice houses off the water.

