



— While winter feels like it’s nowhere close to being over, a big part of the winter fishing season is coming to an end.

Ice houses must be off the lakes in the southern two-thirds of the state by end of the day Monday. Anyone north of Highway 200, near Leech Lake, has until March 18.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say it will likely take a little more time to free the ice houses from the lakes because of the record cold and snow.

“We understand the conditions this year are extremely difficult. We are working with our partners and the community to assist anglers getting their equipment off in a safe and responsible, timely manner,” said DNR Officer Alexander Birdsall.

The DNR also reminds you to pick up the trash near your ice house, even if it’s not yours. You could still be ticketed if anything is left behind.

Same goes for those who fish the frozen lakes in Wisconsin.

“We just want to make sure they’re off before they can be removed in open waters,” said Wisconsin DNR Recreation Warden Jake Holsclaw.

Shanties south of Highway 64 need to be off the ice after this weekend. Anything north of there has until March 17.

“That’s all it is is planning ahead a little bit and making sure you know the dates and you plan for the weather, and that’s all,” said ice angler Carlo Tonelli.

The DNR in both states say if you’re having trouble removing your ice house, they will try to work with you, even if it is past the deadline. Just let them know. Here is more information on Minnesota DNR’s page and Wisconsin DNR’s page.