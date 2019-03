MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old driver died Saturday after a load of steel beams he was carrying in his semi shifted into the cab as he was traveling on Interstate 694.

Authorities say Nelson Masse was driving southbound on I-694 in Oakdale when he braked near 4th Street, causing the beams to shift.

No crash occurred during the incident, but I-694 to 4th Street was closed for an extended period of time Saturday afternoon.