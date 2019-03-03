  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Digital Days, Snow Days

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — Students in a Minneapolis suburb aren’t missing out on school when snow and cold weather keeps them at home because the district is providing digital teaching resources.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that a voter-backed levy has given every fourth- through 12th-grader in the Robbinsdale Area Schools district access to laptops. District leaders have also added “flex learning” days into the school calendar.

When wind chills fell below minus 40 in January, the district closed schools but continued teaching through a series of online videos.

District officials say the “digital days” allow the district to avoid extending classes into holidays or breaks when the weather forces schools to close.

School officials acknowledged that the system may not work for everyone, since not all students have access to the internet at home.

