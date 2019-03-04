



Federal authorities are investigating after threatening graffiti was allegedly found in the Twin Cities, calling for the assassination of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The Star Tribune reports that the FBI’s Minneapolis division is looking into the graffiti, an image of which was posted on Instagram late last month.

The man who posted the image says the graffiti was found in a bathroom stall at a Holiday gas station in Rogers. The graffiti read “Assassinate Ihan Omar.”

Omar retweeted the image of the graffiti on Friday.

In the original tweet, the man who took the photo of the graffiti said the gas station manager was “rude” and did not take immediate steps to cover it up.

