MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says several crashes were reported Monday morning as a result of slippery roads.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said many of the crashes happened on Interstate 35 southbound, and that bridge decks had turned into “ice rinks.”

Around 7:30 a.m., the post was updated to say the crashes had been cleared, but warned the roads were still icy due to the cold weather.