  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Tim Walz, MNLARS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz have agreed on plans to provide about $23 million in immediate funding so repairs can continue on Minnesota’s troubled vehicle registration system known as MNLARS and to compensate registrars around the state for losses they incurred trying to make it work.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters Monday the bills could be on the governor’s desk and ready for him to sign Tuesday.

Senate transportation chairman Scott Newman says the governor and House Democratic leaders also agreed on hiring independent experts who will report back by May 1 on whether to spend money out of the next two-year budget to continue trying to fix the balky software or try another approach.

The state has already spent more than $100 million on MNLARS.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.