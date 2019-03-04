  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chelsea Heights Elementary School, Michael Charles Friedrichs, Sex Offender Registration Violation, St. Paul Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police say a registered sex offender was taken into custody last week after he was discovered sitting on a school bus returning from a field trip.

According to an incident report, officers responded to Chelsea Heights Elementary School just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 for a report of an unauthorized man on a school bus. Police arrested 61-year-old Michael Charles Friedrichs for sex offender registration violation.

(credit: Minnesota Department Of Corrections)

The bus driver immediately called police when Friedrichs was discovered sitting in the back of the bus, according to a statement from St. Paul Public Schools.

Police say Friedrichs told officers he had been at the Walker Art Center and had boarded the wrong bus.

St. Paul Public Schools district is conducting its own investigation “to learn more about what happened and to strengthen our bus safety procedures. SPPS has also informed its school bus contractors about the incident to reinforce our required safety protocols,” according to a statement.

Chelsea Heights Elementary School is in regular communication with families and students affected by the situation, SPPS said.

Comments
  1. Frank Lobe says:
    March 4, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    That’s ok though, he’s a democrat and a friend of omars.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.