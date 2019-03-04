  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial began Monday for a bus driver accused of sexually assaulting kids on his route.

Harvey Kneifl was first charged with criminal sexual conduct in 2017 after he was caught on camera touching some of the students on his school bus route. At that time he drove pre-kindergarten and special needs students in the South Washington County School District.

Kneifl’s trial was supposed to begin in February, but was delayed after authorities say he killed his wife. When he didn’t show up to court on that case, authorities went to his home at a Woodbury senior living facility. That’s where they found his wife dead.

Kneifl told investigators his wife had Alzheimer’s disease and he killed her out of mercy.

The trial for that case is scheduled to begin in May.

