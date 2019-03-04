  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anthony Azenabor, Sexual Assault, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor is accused of sexually assaulting a student he was advising in a PhD program.

Fifty-eight-year-old Anthony Azenabor is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault. Azenabor made his initial appearance in court Sunday when cash bond was set at $7,500.

A criminal complaint says the assaults began in March 2018 and occurred at his office and a research lab. The complaint says the woman was afraid to disclose the assaults for fear that she would not be granted a PhD.

Authorities say that during the course of the investigation, a second victim was identified who was previously Azenabor’s student. She also said she did not disclose the assaults for fear of not receiving her graduate degree. Azenabor’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.