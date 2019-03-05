  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Isanti County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after 18 dogs were killed in a boarding kennel fire in Stacy, Minnesota.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews were dispatched Tuesday at 4:35 a.m. to a structure fire at 7695 245th Avenue NE in Stacy.

Upon arrival, the structure – a boarding kennel – was completely engulfed in fire and was collapsing.

Deputies learned that there were 18 dogs in the kennel. All were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this point and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

