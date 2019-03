MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is recovering at home after surviving a night outside in the bitter cold over the weekend.

It happened Friday in Byron, just outside Rochester.

Deputies say a 51-year-old man got stuck in a snowbank around 10 p.m.

The man tried to walk home, but slipped on the ice. He tried to use his cell phone, but it died in the cold.

Paramedics found the man and took him to the hospital, where his core body temperature was recorded at 85 degrees.